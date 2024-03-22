Boscola Pushes to Open Pa. Primaries to Independents

Pennsylvania state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) this week introduced an amendment to a Senate bill to allow independents to vote in the state’s primary elections, which are currently closed to them.

Boscola’s proposed amendment would open up the state’s closed primary system to registered voters who don’t identify with a political party on their voter registration.

“There are more independents in Pennsylvania today because so many Pennsylvanians are tired of not having issues important to them considered here in Harrisburg,” Boscola said in a statement Tuesday. “I believe there would be even more if we allowed Independents to vote in primaries. It’s time we shake things up in today’s political landscape and my amendment would shake up our state’s status quo.”

Boscola said her belief in ending closed primary elections in the state dates back to 1996 and could enfranchise nearly 1.1 million unregistered voters in Pennsylvania if it’s embraced by colleagues. However, that did not happen in Harrisburg this time, as the motion to amend Senate Bill 250 failed on a party line vote, with Democratic senators voting in favor and Republican senators voting against it.

“The aim of my amendment is to dismantle the state’s closed primary system and to provide an inclusive platform for unaffiliated voters, otherwise known as independents, the full voice they deserve in the electoral process,” Boscola said. “It would send a message to this growing segment of our population, especially young voters. We see you, and we want your voice to be heard in our government.”

Boscola’s state senate district includes Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and other parts of Northampton County.

