Boscola Announces $1 Million Grant for Bethlehem Schools

The Bethlehem Area School District will receive $1 million in Ready to Learn Block Grant funding, state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced last week.

Thanks in part to state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18), the Bethlehem Area School District will have $1 million more to enhance learning opportunities for students during the 2023-2024 school year.

The $1 million Ready to Learn Block Grant was announced in a Jan. 23 statement from Boscola’s office.

“This funding is critically important this year because BASD should have received Level Up funding, which was left out of the final budget,” Boscola said. “While not recurrent revenue, it will help minimize the loss for this tax year. And, it remains my goal of continuing to advocate in Harrisburg for the amount of funding Bethlehem Area School District and all the school districts I represent are entitled to.”

The Bethlehem Area School District was slated to receive $1,797,733 under the state’s approved 2023-2024 budget, but instead will now receive $2,797,733, Boscola’s office said.

BASD is one of seven school districts in the 18th Senatorial District that will share $5,788,392 in Ready to Learn Block Grant funding, the statement said.

“The funding will be of great benefit to our students and teachers, as well as support local citizens who too often pick up the cost of inadequate state support of our school district,” Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jack Silva said in a statement.

