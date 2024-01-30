Local Students Named to LCCC’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) has announced the names of students whose academic performance has earned them places on the school’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

Students with an academic grade point average of at least 3.50 achieve Dean’s List status at LCCC, whose main campus is located in Schnecksville.

Among the local students named to the list are:

Bethlehem: Grey Aschliman, Yves Ayoub, Amillion Black, Stephanie Cuevas, Edgardo Espinal Rondon, Tyler Fink, Christina Fjerstad, Dominique Good, William Hechler II, Emma Martinez, James Mason, Tiana Moyer, Julie Newton, Olajumoke Ogunmola, Amber Opdyke, Jeremiah Purvis, Jonathan Quiroz, Kaci Raudenbush, David Rivera, Nikunj Singh and Donald West

Center Valley: Brielle Angney, Eric Clark, Kenneth Golden III, Isaiah Martinez, Thanos Milios, Elaine Mitchell, Colleen Schlieman and Angeline Tirado.

Coopersburg: Taylor Bartholomew, Faith Cherfils, Irena Connelly, Nathan Dancho, Alyssa Desimone, John Donohoe, Hunter Feight, Wyatt Fry, Savannah Giannattasio, Joshua Goodman, Hareem Hashmi, Lauren Hillias, Natalie Karol, Daniella Oviedo, Leighann Phillips, Jacob Schuebel and Elizabeth Swope.

Fountain Hill: Jonathan Arias-Abreu, Shalon Buskirk, Khadijah Jackson, Joshua Miller and Roberto Schultz.

Quakertown: Jacob Wooden.

Congratulations to all the students who earned this honor.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.