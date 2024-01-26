Community Family Schools

Register for Late Start Spring Classes at LCCC

by Josh Popichak
Community College

Although the traditional semester is under way, there is still time to register for late start spring classes at Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC), which begin on Monday, Feb. 19 and Monday, March 18 at the school.

Classes offer academic, workforce, job training and personal interest opportunities.

ESL and GED courses are also available.

Lists of classes in which students can still enroll may be found by using the following links:

New students may apply for admission online. For more information, contact the LCCC Admissions office at 610-799-1575 or ad********@lc**.edu.

For more information about enrollment, visit LCCC.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

