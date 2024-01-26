Tow Operators Credited With Averting Catastrophe at Creek

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Due to a precariously positioned tanker truck, a tributary to Cooks Creek in upper Bucks County was in danger of receiving an unwelcome dose of pollution. However, thanks to the efforts of local tow truck operators, what could have been a localized environmental catastrophe was averted.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Friday, Springfield Township Police went out of their way to thank two local towing companies–Dunne’s Towing of Souderton and Jim Jacobs Towing & Garage of Pipersville–for responding to help right the truck “without a drop of its load dripping into the creek.”

“Together, these companies brought some seriously heavy-duty equipment to the scene,” police said. “It was extremely reassuring to see the concern and care these operators took during the recovery effort. Our hats are off to you!”

Police also noted that Cooks Creek is “an exceptionally valued waterway” in the community.