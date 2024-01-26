Community Police

Tow Operators Credited With Averting Catastrophe at Creek

24 seconds ago
by Josh Popichak
Springfield Tanker Truck
Due to a precariously positioned tanker truck, a tributary to Cooks Creek in upper Bucks County was in danger of receiving an unwelcome dose of pollution. However, thanks to the efforts of local tow truck operators, what could have been a localized environmental catastrophe was averted.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Friday, Springfield Township Police went out of their way to thank two local towing companies–Dunne’s Towing of Souderton and Jim Jacobs Towing & Garage of Pipersville–for responding to help right the truck “without a drop of its load dripping into the creek.”

“Together, these companies brought some seriously heavy-duty equipment to the scene,” police said. “It was extremely reassuring to see the concern and care these operators took during the recovery effort. Our hats are off to you!”

Police also noted that Cooks Creek is “an exceptionally valued waterway” in the community.

Springfield Tanker Truck

Springfield Township Police shared this photo of a disabled tanker truck that was tipped precariously toward a tributary of Cooks Creek, a sensitive waterway of ecological importance in upper Bucks County. Two local towing companies brought in heavy equipment to help stabilize and remove the truck from the soft earth in which it had sunk, without any of its cargo being lost. Police later thanked them in a special shout-out. (Credit: Crimwatch/Springfield Township Police Department)

