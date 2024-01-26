DeSales Volunteers Create 450 Care Packages for Lehigh Valley’s Homeless

Three hundred members of the DeSales University community assembled and delivered cookie, sandwich and winter weather accessory care packages to organizations that serve the area’s homeless population as part of a Feast Day celebration at the school.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

As part of an effort to make this year’s St. Francis de Sales Feast Day celebrations more meaningful, DeSales University students, faculty, staff and volunteers worked together to create 450 care packages for community members in need.

The sandwich, cookie and warm winter accessory care packages were assembled by over 300 people and were later delivered to organizations that serve the Lehigh Valley’s homeless population, including New Bethany, Bethlehem Emergency Shelter, Safe Harbor Easton and Promise Neighborhoods.

Several students who took part in the care package event said the effort is characteristic of life at DeSales, where the importance of making the community a better place through service is taught.

“When I first came to DeSales, I noticed something different from what most campuses have,” said criminal justice major Michael Kozman ’27. “There’s a sense of family and community here, and I love being able to help everyone out.”

Luke Colarusso ’26, who is studying accounting and finance, said the Feast Day activity exemplifies the school’s culture and values.

“DeSales cares about more than building our education; they build up people,” he said. “I feel like I’ve become a better person since starting here.”

Elyse Discafani ’27, who is majoring in biology, shared similar sentiments.

“Wisdom allows you to learn about who people are, and humility reminds you why it’s so important to do things like this for each other,” she said. As a DeSales student, Discafani said she feels connected to those values.

In addition to the preparation and delivery of the care packages, Feast Day at DeSales was also celebrated with a special Mass and a Senior Salesian Soiree.

DeSales University is located on a 550-acre campus in Center Valley, Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County. The school’s current enrollment of approximately 3,000 students includes about 2,200 undergraduate and 800 graduate students.

To view additional photos from the event, visit DeSales.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.