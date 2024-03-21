After Second Bomb Threat, SV Schools Searched by K9 Teams, State Police

In an update shared with the community late Thursday afternoon, Lower Saucon Township Police said their department along with explosive detection K9 teams from the Bethlehem Police Department, Palmer Township Police Department, Northampton County Sheriff’s Department and Pennsylvania State Police searched the campus Thursday and found “no evidence corroborating” the threat that was received Wednesday evening around 9:45 p.m.

It is unknown if a second bomb threat directed at the Saucon Valley School District is connected to an earlier bomb threat the district received, but no evidence has been found to support either threat being credible, authorities say.

In an update shared with the community late Thursday afternoon, Lower Saucon Township Police said their department along with explosive detection K9 teams from the Bethlehem Police Department, Palmer Township Police Department, Northampton County Sheriff’s Department and Pennsylvania State Police searched the campus Thursday and found “no evidence corroborating” the threat that was received Wednesday evening around 9:45 p.m. The campus is the location of the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

The first bomb threat was received Tuesday evening, March 19, and resulted in schools being closed Wednesday while the township police department searched the campus.

The second threat was received approximately 24 hours later, and resulted in schools being closed for a second day.

“This investigation is ongoing and at this time it is unknown if this threat is related to the initial threat that was reported on March 19,” police said in their latest Crimewatch update.

They reiterated that their investigation “is a collaborative effort between the police department and the school district to ensure the safety of the students and staff of Saucon Valley School District.”

Police said they will have a heightened presence at the schools on Friday, March 22.

Anyone who may have information related to the case is being asked to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline at LowerSauconPolice.org or to contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at em****@lo*****************.org or 610-625-8722.