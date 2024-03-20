UPDATED: Incident That Closed SV Schools Involved Bomb Threat, Police Say

An incident that resulted in the closure of the Saucon Valley School District campus Wednesday involved a bomb threat made toward the district. Lower Saucon Township Police announced late Wednesday that ‘no evidence corroborating the reported threat’ was found during a search of the school district campus.

Note: This story has been updated with additional information provided by Lower Saucon Township Police

An incident that resulted in the closure of the Saucon Valley School District campus Wednesday involved a bomb threat made toward the district, Lower Saucon Township Police have confirmed.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Wednesday morning, police said their investigation into the incident is active and that the department supported the district’s decision to close schools for the day.

“There is a collaborative effort between the police department and the school district to ensure the safety of the students and staff of Saucon Valley School District,” the statement said.

On Wednesday evening, police issued another update in which they reported that a search of the schools Wednesday “found no evidence corroborating the reported threat.”

The department added that there will be an increased police presence on the Saucon Valley School District campus for the remainder of the week.

They also reiterated an earlier announcement that no further information will be released while their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the bomb threat is being asked to submit a tip through the LSTPD’s tipline at LowerSauconPolice.org or to contact the department at 610-317-6110.