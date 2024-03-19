SV Schools Closed Wednesday Due to Threat Investigation

Saucon Valley families were forced to make alternate plans for child care after district officials announced that schools would be closed Wednesday due to an ongoing investigation.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Saucon Valley families were informed late Tuesday evening that all district schools and the district campus would be closed on Wednesday, March 20 due to “an ongoing investigation into a potential threat.”

That message was communicated to parents in an email with the subject “Urgent Message,” with district officials stating that additional information would be shared via email. No additional information about the nature of the threat or the investigation into it was shared.

The school district campus is located in Lower Saucon Township and includes Saucon Valley Elementary School, Saucon Valley Middle School and Saucon Valley High School. The district serves students from the township and Hellertown borough.

Note: This is a developing story. It may be updated with additional information as it becomes available.