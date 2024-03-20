NCC to Host Panel Discussion on PTSD, TBI Stigma

The Northampton Community College (NCC) Band of Brothers and the school’s Psychology Club will co-host a panel discussion about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) on Wednesday, April 3, titled “Combat Stigma.”

The Northampton Community College (NCC) Band of Brothers and the school’s Psychology Club will co-host a panel discussion on Wednesday, April 3, titled “Combat Stigma.” The panel will discuss post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI), the stigma surrounding these conditions and resources that are available for those who may be suffering in silence.

Many people who suffer from PTSD and TBI feel unseen and/or misunderstood, according to a news release about the event. The goal of the panel is to provide hope to affected individuals through the sharing of information.

The Band of Brothers (BOB) is a student-run organization at NCC that supports student veterans on campus. The goal of the BOB is to create a sense of camaraderie among student veterans, families and community allies to help facilitate a smooth transition from military life to higher education.

Distinguished scholars, state Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-40), state representatives Maureen Madden (D-115) and Zach Mako (R-183), and experts in PTSD and TBI will make up the panel. After the panel discussion, attendees will be able to network with panelists and other guests over lunch.

The discussion will be held Wednesday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NCC’s Bethlehem Campus, College Center 220, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020.

