NCC Celebrates 30 Years of Horizons for Youth Program

Since 1994, more than 45,000 area children have benefited from HFY’s enrichment classes in subjects like technology, science, fitness and the arts at NCC’s Bethlehem and Pocono campuses.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Northampton Community College’s Horizons for Youth (HFY) program has been providing enriching classes to K-9 students for three decades; a milestone the college is currently celebrating.

Since 1994, more than 45,000 area children have benefited from HFY’s enrichment classes in subjects like technology, science, fitness and the arts at NCC’s Bethlehem and Pocono campuses.

“For many students, HFY affords them their first experience taking a class on a college campus,” a news release about the program’s anniversary said.

The HFY program offers students an opportunity to explore new passions and make new friends, while providing working parents with wraparound child care.

The release noted that HFY has also had a positive impact on the community by highlighting the work of two people who have been closely involved with the program in various ways over the years.

Longtime HFY fishing instructor Steve Goosley has published a book, “Fishing With Steve,” that was inspired by his fishing outings with children in HFY classes, it said. And former HFY student Amy Klotz went on to become a camp counselor and ultimately an adjunct at NCC.

“NCC has been a part of (Klotz’s) family since childhood, and now, she shares that with her kids who attend the Horizons for Youth programs,” the release said.

The HFY summer program catalog is available online, and families are encouraged to register their K-9 early, as classes fill quickly. For questions and help registering, contact Emily Cortez at 610-861-4120, or attend a brief information session. Sessions will be held Tuesday, March 19 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Tuesday, April 2 from 4 to 4:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, April 16 from 12 to 12:30 p.m., via Zoom.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.