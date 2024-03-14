Community Police Public Safety

Man Exposed Himself in Front of Springfield Twp. Homes, Police Say

by Josh Popichak
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say they are investigating reports of a man exposing himself in front of homes on Quarry Road in Springfield Township, Bucks County.

In a news release, police said the unidentified man “exposed himself in front of several residences” before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to the release, the incidents happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Police did not provide a description of the man or his vehicle.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is being asked to call the Dublin state police barracks at 215-249-9191.

Channel 69 News reported Thursday that state police at Fogelsville have made an arrest in a case involving indecent exposure in Lynn Township, Lehigh County.

According to the news site, the man arrested in that case allegedly exposed himself to several children who were walking their dog Monday afternoon.

Police have not said if there could be a connection between the two cases.

