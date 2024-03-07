8-Mile Pursuit Ends With Crash, Man’s DUI Arrest: Police

A lengthy pursuit that began on Rt. 309 in Bucks County ended with a car accident and the subsequent arrest of the driver on suspicion of DUI, state police said Tuesday.

According to a news release issued by the Dublin barracks, on the evening of Feb. 21 the 27-year-old man from Birdsboro, Berks County, was allegedly driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty “at a high rate of speed without any exterior lighting illuminated, and weaving through traffic in a reckless manner” on Rt. 309 when police attempted to stop him.

The pursuit ended around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Hilltop Road and Rt. 309 in Springfield Township when the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed, police said.

The man was not injured in the crash, authorities added.

According to the release, the driver was subsequently determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and taken into custody.

Following an arraignment before Bucks County District Judge Terrence Hughes, the man was committed to the Bucks County Correctional Facility, police said.