LSTHS to Host Open House, Candy History Talk

The Lower Saucon Township Historical Society (LSTHS) has announced several events planned for this spring, which will be open to the community.

Kicking things off will be an open house at the historic Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse, 2631 Limpar Lane, Hellertown, PA on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restored one-room schoolhouse house will be open for visitors to learn more about how children were educated in Lower Saucon Township from the late 1800s until the 1950s.

The next event hosted by the society will be a talk featuring candy historian Suzanne Wainright-Evans, who will discuss “Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania German Toy Candies” at Seidersville Hall, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Wainwright’s talk will feature information about the hard candies produced in toy and animal shapes by early settlers of the region. Admission will be free and light refreshments will be served.

The historical society’s third spring event will be a joint effort with the Hellertown Historical Society and the Saucon Valley Conservancy. Hellertown-Lower Saucon Heritage Day will be held Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hellertown Historical Society complex on W. Walnut Street in Hellertown and the Michael Heller Homestead on Friedensville Road in Lower Saucon Township. The two sites are located close to each other and are connected by the scenic Saucon Rail Trail. The Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse will not be open on Heritage Day, but LSTHS volunteers will be on hand at the Hellertown Historical Society. More details about the day’s offerings will be released in the near future, the LSTHS said.

For more information about the upcoming events and the Society, visit the LSTHS website or email ls**********@gm***.com.

