New Bethany Welcomes 5 New Board Members

Bethlehem nonprofit New Bethany is welcoming five new board members who the organization said will support its mission of helping local residents experiencing poverty, hunger and housing insecurity.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A nonprofit dedicated to helping people experiencing poverty, hunger and housing insecurity has announced five appointments to its board of directors that will help guide the organization’s mission.

New Bethany’s new board members include CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Allentown Katarah Jordan, Chief of Police for the City of Bethlehem Michelle Kott, Lehigh Valley Community Foundation Director of Donor Services Carrie Krug Nedick, Bethlehem City Council Member Rachel Leon and Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jack Silva, the organization said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katarah, Michelle, Carrie, Rachel and Jack as new board members,” said Marc Rittle, executive director of New Bethany, in a statement. “Each of their specialties and professional background will significantly help support New Bethany as we continue to expand our reach.”

The new appointments–each of which comes with a three-year term–are expected to help New Bethany expand its reach and improve its financial stability. Jordan has strategic planning, fundraising and community outreach experience, while Krug Nedick has a background in donor relations. Additionally, “Kott, Leon and Silva’s involvement with the government and school system supports New Bethany’s goal to increase community awareness of its mission to support people who experience poverty, hunger and homelessness,” a news release about the appointments noted.

New Bethany’s board now includes 20 directors.

“As someone who values community service and social justice, I resonate deeply with New Bethany’s mission and values,” Jordan said. “Their dedication to providing support, resources, and empowerment to individuals facing homelessness and poverty aligns closely with my own beliefs in the importance of compassion, dignity, and opportunity for all.”



To learn more about and support New Bethany and its mission, visit NewBethany.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.