Local Residents Enjoy Early Taste of Spring (PHOTOS)

58 seconds ago
by Chris Christian
After a relatively snowy February, local residents took advantage of unseasonably mild weather this past week by visiting parks and playgrounds.

After a relatively cold and snowy February, local residents took advantage of unseasonably mild weather this past week.

In Hellertown, temperatures reached the mid 60s on Sunday and Monday, March 3-4, motivating many people to visit parks and playgrounds. Others got a jump start on cleaning up their yards.

By the weekend, rainy weather and cooler temperatures had returned, but more mild air is in the seven-day forecast. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could climb to the upper 60s by Friday, with continued warm weather expected into the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Cleaning up after the winter.

Kids (and parents) enjoyed the playground at Hellertown’s Dimmick Park on a warm day in early March. Highs on Sunday and Monday, March 3-4, reached the mid 60s in the Lehigh Valley.

…. have fun!

Dogs enjoyed their day out, too!

There were lots of smiles at the Dimmick Park playground on Sunday, March 3.

