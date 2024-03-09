Local Residents Enjoy Early Taste of Spring (PHOTOS)

After a relatively cold and snowy February, local residents took advantage of unseasonably mild weather this past week.
In Hellertown, temperatures reached the mid 60s on Sunday and Monday, March 3-4, motivating many people to visit parks and playgrounds. Others got a jump start on cleaning up their yards.
By the weekend, rainy weather and cooler temperatures had returned, but more mild air is in the seven-day forecast. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could climb to the upper 60s by Friday, with continued warm weather expected into the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
