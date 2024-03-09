Local Residents Enjoy Early Taste of Spring (PHOTOS)

After a relatively snowy February, local residents took advantage of unseasonably mild weather this past week by visiting parks and playgrounds.

In Hellertown, temperatures reached the mid 60s on Sunday and Monday, March 3-4, motivating many people to visit parks and playgrounds. Others got a jump start on cleaning up their yards.

By the weekend, rainy weather and cooler temperatures had returned, but more mild air is in the seven-day forecast. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could climb to the upper 60s by Friday, with continued warm weather expected into the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

