Zeppelin Tribute Band, Get The Led Out, Coming to Quakertown

Philadelphia-based Led Zeppelin tribute band Get The Led Out (GTLO) have announced their latest tour dates, which include a stop this summer at The Univest Performance Center in Quakertown. The group will perform Friday, Aug. 30 as part of the borough’s 2024 Sounds of Summer Concert Series presented by Sands Auto Group.

Tickets for the show went on sale Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and start at $32 for lawn seating, with reserved seats ranging in price from $40 to $105.

Dubbed by members of the music media as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out was formed by six veteran musicians who recreate the legendary British band’s songs in high energy, passionate performances.

“When you hear three guitars on the album…GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage,” a news release about the Quakertown show said. “From the bombastic and epic to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.”

“Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on (Led Zeppelin’s) early years,” it said. “They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert.”

Other shows that will be presented as part of The Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Quakertown include the already announced Let’s Sing Taylor (June 15), Scotty McCreery (June 21), LOCASH (July 19), 38 Special (Aug. 16), The Hooters (Aug. 23) and Blues Traveler with Big Head Todd and the Monsters (Aug. 24). An additional concert date and headliner are still to be announced.

The Univest Performance Center has a seating capacity of approximately 3,000 and includes amenities such as local vendors, concessions, restrooms and parking.

The “center continues to grow and become known as a must-attend outdoor concert venue for thousands of people,” the release said, noting that “the Sounds of Summer Concert Series supports the Borough of Quakertown’s revitalization efforts by bringing not only our community together but bringing people from all over to our community’s hidden gem.”

For more information about the Univest Center and the 2024 Sounds of Summer Concert Series, visit Quakertown.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.