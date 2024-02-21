Upgraded Movie Theater Experience Coming to Quakertown

RC Theatres, a family-owned movie theater company based in Maryland, acquired the former Regal Richland Crossing multiplex and has been renovating it to include state-of-the-art features.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If it seems like it’s been a little while since you’ve gone to the movies in Quakertown, that’s probably because it has been. The only movie theater in the Quakertown area closed back in 2022, but fortunately for local film buffs it won’t be dark for much longer.

RC Theatres, a family-owned company based in Maryland, acquired the former Regal Richland Crossing multiplex behind Walmart and has been renovating it to include state-of-the-art features.

When it reopens, moviegoers will be able to enjoy amenities such as heated recliner seating, an expanded snack bar, laser projectors, advanced and online ticketing, and a reserved seating system.

Perhaps the biggest change patrons will notice are wider auditoriums that have been retrofitted to the building. According to the RC Theatres website, these “premium, large-format auditoriums” branded as RCExtreme theaters will serve to enhance the movie-watching experience for area residents more accustomed to the industry-standard, shoebox-like theaters that are more common.

The new theater will be known as R/C Richland Crossings Movies 12 and is scheduled to open March 1, according to an announcement featured on the company’s website, which lists 13 other RC Theatres locations. In addition to movie theaters in Maryland and Pennsylvania, the company also owns several in Virginia and North Carolina, according to the list of locations on the website.

Among the first films that will be screened at R/C Richland Crossings Movies 12 are Dune: Part II (scheduled to be released March 1), Cabrini and Kung Fu Panda 4 (both scheduled to be released March 8), according to the website, which lists discounts on movie tickets for children 11 and under, seniors 60 and over, and active military personnel as something else RC Theatres offers guests.

For more information about the initial lineup of film openings, as well as details about the theater’s opening, visit RCTheatres.com and subscribe to their newsletter, or follow the social media pages for the new Quakertown theater on Facebook and Instagram.

The theater’s address is 185 N. West End Blvd., Quakertown, and its phone number is 267-490-3628.