‘Large, Bloody Knife’ Found at Scene of Coopersburg Stabbing: DA

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s office said Manuel Garrido Jr. was charged after he allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man in his apartment at 421 S. Main Street.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 35-year-old Coopersburg man is accused of stabbing another man with a knife early Wednesday.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s office said Manuel Garrido Jr. was charged after he allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man in his apartment at 421 S. Main Street.

Borough police responded to Garrido’s apartment at 7:42 a.m., where they found the victim “suffering from a stab wound to the chest,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where authorities said he later underwent surgery.

According to the DA’s office, a witness told police Garrido stabbed the other man “during an argument that unfolded in the kitchen of the apartment.”

Police subsequently recovered a “large, bloody knife” in the kitchen area, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities did not disclose what may have led to the incident, which Coopersburg borough police and the district attorney’s office were still investigating.

The stabbing victim’s condition following surgery was also not immediately disclosed.

According to court records, Garrido was sent to Lehigh County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Daniel Trexler Wednesday afternoon.

Records showed that he was arraigned on charges of Felony 1 aggravated assault, Felony 2 aggravated assault, Misdemeanor 2 simple assault and Misdemeanor 1 possession of a weapon.

A preliminary hearing for Garrido was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 1:15 p.m. in Trexler’s court in Coopersburg.

The docket filed in the case indicated that Garrido’s case was assigned to the Lehigh County public defender’s office.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office and Lehigh County court records.