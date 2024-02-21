Spring’s Feline Forecast: Kitten Season is Coming!

When is kitten season? According to experts, kitten season usually runs from April to October, and there can be 3 to 5 litters of kittens a day born in a concentrated area. These animals are often vulnerable to predators and illness, but you can help your local humane society ensure they stay safe and healthy.

Kitten season is coming, which means you may soon find kittens outside your home or elsewhere in your neighborhood. If you do, it’s important to take care of them by following some basic steps.

When is kitten season? According to experts, kitten season usually runs from April to October, and there can be 3 to 5 litters of kittens a day born in a concentrated area. These animals are often vulnerable to predators and illness.

The Lehigh Valley Humane Soceity in Allentown recommends leaving a litter of kittens alone if they appear to be healthy and cared for. If you’re not sure if their mother is around, try observing them from a distance for about 12 to 18 hours. If the kittens aren’t fussing, there is a good chance she is nearby and will be back. If kittens are clearly in danger because of where their litter is located or due to weather conditions however, move them to a safer spot, but be sure to move them someplace where their mom can easily find them.

Healthy kittens that are being cared for by a momma cat are usually eligible to participate in a TNR (trap-neuter-return) program once they’re about 12 weeks old. The kittens and their mother will need to be trapped, spayed or neutered, and then released at the location where you found them.

If you need help with trapping them, your local TNR program may be able to provide assistance. TNR is safe, effective and the most humane method of preventing cats and kittens from entering the shelter system.

If kittens appear to be dirty, are meowing or are underweight, they may need medical attention, and your local shelter should be contacted. Your municipality may have information about where to take them. To contact the Lehigh Valley Humane Society, email in**@le**********.org or call 610-797-1205.

In addition to keeping a watchful eye out for litters born during kitten season, you can also help these animals by signing up to be a LVHS foster parent for kittens or moms with kittens. Learn more here.

Another way you can help the LVHS is by donating supplies such as canned food, dry kitten food, kitten formula, heating pads and Miracle Nipples. Donations of supplies and money help support the Humane Society’s foster program and can be made online.

Learn more about TNR, fostering, donation of needed items, volunteer opportunities and more at LehighValleyHumaneSociety.org.

