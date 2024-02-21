NCC to Host Author Heather McGhee for Black History Month

McGhee, author of “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” is known for writing about and promoting “solutions to inequality in America,” a NCC news release said.

Northampton Community College will host an author talk and Q&A event featuring Heather McGhee on Thursday, Feb. 29, as part of its Black History Month programming.

McGhee, author of “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” is known for writing about and promoting “solutions to inequality in America,” a NCC news release said.

The Chicago Tribune said The Sum of Us, which spent 10 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List and was considered for several awards, should be “required reading to move the country forward.”

McGhee’s career has also included work in shaping public policy. She has crafted legislation, testified before Congress and helped define presidential campaign platforms, the release noted, adding that “her work includes training and striving for racial equity and awareness.”

The event is free and open to all ages. It will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, in the College Center, Room 220, on the Bethlehem Campus at 3835 Green Pond Rd., Bethlehem, Pa.

