Northampton County Parks and Recreation Division is celebrating 50 years of providing recreational and conservation initiatives to the public in 2024. As part of the celebration, the department is launching a “Get Outdoors NorCo” logo competition for high school students.

A similar contest was held nearly half a century ago, when the Parks and Recreation Division was formed. In 1975, Northampton Community College student and Bath resident Colleen Hayne’s design won the competition, and has been in use ever since.

The 2024 winning logo will be used for all 50th anniversary planned events, marketing and giveaways, county officials said in a news release about the contest.

Logos designs submitted to the county should be unique and comprehensive to Northampton County Parks & Recreation, officials added.

“Our youth were essential to our Division’s efforts and progress over the last 50 years,” said Bryan S. Cope, Superintendent of Northampton County Parks & Recreation. “With pressures from development, loss of habitat, weather changes and continuous support to preserve, protect and enhance our public spaces, this is an excellent opportunity for youth to help promote the County’s initiatives into the future.”

All entries must be submitted to Emily Correll, Parks Clerical Specialist, at ec******@no*****.gov. The deadline to submit an entry for the Get Outdoors NorCo logo contest is 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024.

The winners will be announced in April 2024.

