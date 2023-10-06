Cars Haven’t Crossed This Northampton Co. Bridge in Over 100 Years

Northampton County’s oldest bridge will soon be 200 years young, but that isn’t the only thing remarkable about it.

Cut off from the main route more than a century ago, the M. Opp Bridge near Coffeetown Road and Rt. 611 (River Road) in Williams Township is today a “bridge to nowhere.”

According to interpretive signage on a scenic overlook near the bridge–which is preserved in the county-owned Fry’s Run Park–the stone arch span became obsolete when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation realigned River Road in 1921 and built a concrete bridge closer to the river. That bridge was itself replaced relatively recently, in 2011.

In addition to its grass-covered roadway, one of the unique things about the M. Opp Bridge as it exists today is the commemorative keystone inset at the top of its west-facing arch. The stone is inscribed with “M. Opp” and the year of the bridge’s construction (1824), and is still legible under certain lighting conditions.

Another bridge that once existed in the same area as the modern bridge and the M. Opp Bridge was built in the early 1900s to carry a trolley line across Fry’s Run. As the sign explains, the 32-mile trolley line connected Doylestown with Easton from 1904 to 1926, when it became obsolete due to the increasing popularity of motor cars.

If you want to visit Fry’s Run Park and the historic M. Opp Bridge, you may want to drive there, but you don’t have to. The popular Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail passes by the park on the other side of Rt. 611, between the D&L Canal and the river. Much of that trail consists of a towpath that was used by mules that pulled barges while the canal was in operation nearly 200 years ago.

Fry’s Run Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset and features picnic tables, paths and a section of streambank that was restored in the 2010s. There is a small parking area for the park that can accommodate approximately four vehicles on Royal Manor Drive at Rt. 611. For more information about the park, visit the Northampton County website.