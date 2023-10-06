Police: Who Stole Dirt Bikes from Locked Trailer?

Police in upper Bucks County are investigating the theft of several dirt bikes from a rural property on which they were kept secured in a locked trailer.

Pennsylvania State Police patrol the area, and troopers from the Dublin barracks issued a news release about the stolen bikes Friday.

According to the release, the bikes’ owners–a 55-year-old man and a 22-year-old man–reported them stolen from their property in Nockamixon Township on the morning of Oct. 2.

Police said the three newer model, blue and white Yamaha dirt bikes were stolen from a locked trailer on the Ottsville area property sometime during the preceding overnight hours.

Authorities also noted that the padlock on the trailer had been cut, and said the bikes “were pushed away from the residence.”

“Surveillance video has been obtained,” they added.

Police said the investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact state police at Dublin at 215-249-9191.