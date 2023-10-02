Hellertown Man ‘Made Every Attempt to Avoid Head-on Collision,’ Police Say

An accident that occurred on Rt. 611 in Nockamixon Township last week could have been much worse if one of the two drivers hadn’t taken evasive action, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

In a report, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the incident happened in the 8200 block of Easton Road (Rt. 611) on Sept. 27 at around 5:19 p.m.

Police said that as a 28-year-old Hellertown man was traveling south in a 2004 Chevy Tahoe, a 79-year-old Pipersville man who was traveling north turned left into a driveway in the 8200 block.

They said the turning driver failed to yield to the truck, who was heading straight toward him.

In order to “avoid a head on collision” police said the Hellertown resident exited the roadway, but ended up “striking a stone dwelling.”

Police said neither driver was hurt in the accident.

The Pipersville man, however, was cited for a left-turn violation, according to the report.