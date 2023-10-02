Florence M. Siegfried, 83, of Spring Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Florence M. Siegfried (1940 – 2023)

Florence M. Siegfried, 83, of Spring Valley, died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Albert E. Siegfried. Florence was born in Butler Township, Pa., on April 20, 1940 to the late William A. and Florence (Morris) Ashbridge. She was the Office Manager in the Civil Division at the Lehigh County Courthouse for 15 years, until her retirement. Florence enjoyed sewing, needle work, crocheting and word games. She especially liked spending time with her family. Florence and Albert really enjoyed cruising, having taken more than 110 trips.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 64 years, Florence is also survived by her children: Cindy L. Sears of Hellertown, Kim L. (Allen) Schrantz of Greentown, Cathy A. (Brian) Merkle of Bethlehem, Tammy S. (Joseph) Feichtel of Bath; grandchildren: Aimee, Bethany, Allen, Sara, Keri, Nathan; six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by granddaughter: Tara; son-in-law: David Sears.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Florence’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.