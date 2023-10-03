St. Luke’s Opens First Fully Spanish-Speaking Practice

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) recently opened its first fully Spanish-speaking practice in the Lehigh Valley. Located at 451 W. Chew Street, Suite 400, in Allentown, OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke’s-Center City Allentown is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Waleska J. Cancel-Kenyon, MD, one of the practice’s providers, explained that a fully Spanish-speaking practice means that all staff in the office are able to speak to patients in their native Spanish language. In addition, any paperwork provided and documentation for their visit is in Spanish, and when patients call the office they can talk to someone who speaks Spanish.

“Given that Spanish is my first language, I am able to communicate with patients without them needing to bring in someone to translate or needing a translator. This makes the visit more personal, and patients are able to leave with their questions answered and an understanding of the plan of care,” said Dr. Cancel-Kenyon.

Population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau from 2022 indicate that 54.5 percent of City of Allentown residents are Hispanic or Latino. Having a fully Spanish-speaking medical practice that is centrally located in the Allentown area is important because it removes potential barriers to care–such as language and transportation–for these residents.

OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke’s-Center City Allentown is a comprehensive OB/GYN office, meaning it provides both obstetrical and gynecological care. Some of the key services provided include:

Adolescent and adult gynecology

Pre-conception counseling

Prenatal care

Delivery and post-partum care

High-risk pregnancy care

Post-menopausal care

Dr. Cancel-Kenyon said she treats every patient as though they are family.

“It is very important that my patient feels comfortable with their care and that they leave each encounter feeling and knowing that they are not a number or ‘just another patient,’” she explained. “Bedside manner and creating rapport with the patient are extremely important to me.”

For more information about OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke’s-Center City Allentown or to make an appointment, call 484-426-2520.

