Troopers, USPS Thwart Attempt to Scam Elderly Man

A 77-year-old Kintnersville man would have been out more than $81,000 if not for the efforts of the Pennsylvania State Police, according to a news release issued Monday by the Dublin barracks.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

A 77-year-old Kintnersville man would have been out more than $81,000 if not for the efforts of the Pennsylvania State Police, according to a news release issued Monday by the Dublin barracks.

According to the release, last week the man received a call from someone with a foreign-sounding accent, in which the caller “began to attempt to scam him with a typical Amazon.com scam.”

That attempt failed, but police said the caller was undeterred.

They said he convinced the resident that he was being investigated for money laundering and was then able to find out how much money was in the man’s bank account.

“The victim was convinced to overnight a certified check in the amount of $81,900 to a UPS store in New York,” police said.

However, before the check could be picked up, state police said they contacted officials with the United States Postal Service and had them intercept it.