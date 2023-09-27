2 Seriously Hurt in Upper Bucks Head-on Collision: Police

A head-on collision on Rt. 663 in Milford Township, Bucks County, Monday sent two people to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Wednesday.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A head-on collision on Rt. 663 in Milford Township, Bucks County, Monday sent two people to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Wednesday.

In a news release, police said the three-car accident happened on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) west of Kumry Road at around 11:45 a.m.

According to police, that’s when a southbound Honda Pilot operated by a 38-year-old Zionsville man “crossed into the opposing northbound lane” and struck a Freightliner Cascadia driven by a 39-year-old man from Fairfield, Adams County.

Police said the impact of the collision sent the Honda “into the air until it landed off the southbound side of the roadway,” where it came to a stop against a tree line.

The Freightliner ended up on the northbound side of the busy two-lane road, police said, and a third vehicle that was also involved in the crash–another Freightliner driven by a 63-year-old man from Mohnton, Berks County–ended up on the southbound shoulder.

Police said the two younger men were freed from their vehicles using mechanical extraction.

The Zionsville man was reportedly unconscious with head trauma, and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, while the Fairfield man–who remained conscious–was taken to St. Luke’s Upper Bukcs Campus. According to the accident report the Fairfield man suffered knee lacerations and an arm injury in the accident.

The third driver was not injured, police said.

According to the report, in addition to state police, the Pennsburg Volunteer Fire Company, Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company and St. Luke’s EMS also responded to the crash scene.

Channel 69 News published a video and photo of the accident scene Monday.

The road on which it occurred is a main connector for traffic to and from Rt. 29 to the Quakertown exit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast extension, three miles east of where it happened.