Woman Scammed by Someone She Thought Was Her Boss: Police

An upper Bucks County woman was recently scammed out of $2,300 by following the instructions of someone she believed was a supervisor at her place of employment, state police said.

According to troopers from the Dublin barracks, on Aug. 29 the Milford Township woman “received an email from someone she believed to be a supervisor at her company who instructed her to purchase various gift cards.”

Police said the 26-year-old woman then bought $2,300 in Google Play and Apple gift cards and provided the unidentified fraudster with the PIN and gift card numbers for them.

“She was advised shortly afterward that the email was not from her supervisor and was from an unknown person not affiliated with her company,” police said in a news release.

Police said the case is being investigated as an incident involving theft by deception.