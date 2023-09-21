Police

Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Who Allegedly Stole Bank Card

by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Township Police Thursday asked for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in the theft of a bank card from a vehicle.

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured in this store surveillance photo. According to police, he is suspected of stealing a bank card from an unlocked vehicle on Springtown Hill Road on Sept. 15. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police/Crimewatch)

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared several photos of the man, who they said stole the card after entering an unlocked vehicle in the 2200 block of Springtown Hill Road during the overnight hours of Friday, Sept. 15.

Police said he then used the bank card at several different businesses.

A link to a video upload depicting the suspect standing at a counter inside a 7-Eleven convenience store was also shared by police.

Anyone who can identify the man is being asked to submit a tip through the department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Vito Giorgi at 610-317-6110 or vg*****@lo*****************.org.

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured in this store surveillance photo. According to police, he is suspected of stealing a bank card from an unlocked vehicle on Springtown Hill Road on Sept. 15. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police/Crimewatch)

