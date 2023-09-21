Curbside Yard Waste Collection Date Announced in Hellertown

If you live in Hellertown borough and are cleaning up your property in preparation for fall, you’ll soon have a chance to get rid of leaves, brush trimmings and other debris by putting it at the curb

If you live in Hellertown borough and are cleaning up your property in preparation for fall, you’ll soon have a chance to get rid of leaves, brush trimmings and other debris by putting it at the curb.

The Borough of Hellertown has announced that it will be making a community-wide, curbside yard waste collection during the week of Sept. 25, 2023.

Collections will generally follow residents’ weekly trash collection schedule. Residents who have accumulated yard waste materials for collection are advised by the borough to place it at their normal collection location the evening before their regularly scheduled trash pick-up date.

All yard waste should be clearly separated from garbage, bundled with string, bagged/contained and of reasonable weight so it can safely be lifted by an employee into the collection truck hopper.

Only the following items will be accepted: leaves, small brush (up to four inches in diameter and no longer than six feet), hedge trimmings and garden plant residue. No grass, sod, tree stumps or commercial/business materials will be accepted. The borough also announced that for safety reasons, yard waste that is not bundled, bagged or contained, or is too heavy for an individual to lift into the truck will not be collected.

If residents prefer to take their yard waste to the borough’s compost center, it will be open Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November, it was also announced. The facility–which is located at 2011 Springtown Hill Road, Hellertown–is open free of charge to Hellertown borough residents and to Lower Saucon Township residents for a $25 annual fee. ID cards are available at Borough Hall weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Earlier this year, Lower Saucon Township opened a yard waste collection facility for residents at 2150 Polk Valley Road, near Saucon Valley High School. Its regular hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, through Nov. 17. Lists of accepted and prohibited items as well as information about how to obtain ID cards may be found on the township’s website.