Police: Passsenger Stole Man’s Car When He Stopped to ‘Use the Facilities’

An 18-year-old New Jersey man recently found himself car-less after stopping to use the restroom at the state welcome center on I-78 in Williams Township, state police at Belfast said Wednesday.

According to police, the man from Elizabeth, Union County, was traveling westbound on the highway when he pulled into the welcome center parking lot on the afternoon of Aug. 17.

With him in the vehicle was a woman who police said waited in the vehicle while he went inside “to use the facilities.”

It was during that time, police said, that “the unknown female…drove away with the vehicle to a location in New Jersey.”

Police did not explain why or how the passenger was unknown to the man, but said that the vehicle has been “entered as stolen” and that New Jersey authorities have been made aware of the theft.

The vehicle was identified by police as a 2018 gray Dodge Charger.