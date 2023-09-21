Rodney ‘Ron’ Andrew Beck Sr., 51, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Rodney “Ron” Andrew Beck Sr., 51, of Allentown, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Rodney “Ron” Andrew Beck Sr., 51, of Allentown, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Allentown on April 5, 1972 to the late Rodney W. Beck and Vicki (Onusconich) Pearce. Ron worked in emergency services the majority of his life. He loved helping others, his friends and his dog.

He is survived by loving children: Rodney “RJ” Beck Jr. of McAdoo, Elizabeth “Liz” Beck of McAdoo; half-brother: Rodney Morrison of Bethlehem; and loving dog: Sutar.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at Steel City Volunteer Fire Department, 2121 Riverside Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).