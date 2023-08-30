Elderly Woman Preyed Upon by Driveway Sealcoating Scammer: Police

Law enforcement agencies will tell you it’s not an uncommon scam, but that doesn’t make driveway sealcoating fraud any less devastating for individuals who are targeted by those perpetrating it. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say an elderly upper Bucks County woman was recently one of them.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Law enforcement agencies will tell you it’s not an uncommon scam, but that doesn’t make driveway sealcoating fraud any less devastating for individuals who are targeted by those perpetrating it.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say an elderly upper Bucks County woman was recently one of them.

According to police, on Aug. 28 the 86-year-old was approached by a white male subject who offered to sealcoat the driveway at her home on Deerwood Lane in Haycock Township.

The man then began work, police said, and upon completing the job told the resident she owed him $8,600.

When the woman asked to see a bill, police said the scammer told her he would accept a discounted payment of $4,300 in cash.

At that point, police said the woman began to walk inside her home, and the man kicked and damaged a glass door.

In addition to damaging the door, police said a tire rim on a 1986 Mercedes-Benz that was parked at the residence and two white garage doors were damaged by being sprayed with an unknown black substance.

Although the resident never paid the man anything, police said damage to her property that resulted from this incident totaled approximately $750.

They added that it was determined that her driveway was not actually sealcoated.