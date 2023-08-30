Hellertown Crossroads Hotel Expanding Takeout Area

A landmark Hellertown restaurant is making it easier for customers to pick up food by enlarging its busy takeout area, which will also feature space for grab ‘n go cold beer, frozen pizzas and more.

Hellertown Crossroads Hotel owners the Tulio family told Saucon Source Wednesday that the expanded takeout area will reduce congestion as well as improve accessibility by eliminating the need to step inside the main building. A new ramp will lead from the parking lot to the takeout area, where customers will be able to pick up their order and make other purchases at an interior window.

In addition to coolers stocked with an expanded selection of beer, freezers in the addition will be filled with different varieties of pizza and takeout meals such as spaghetti and meatballs.

The frozen meals will include everything that is normally available on a Tuesday night, said owner Joe Tulio.

Tuesday night is known as Spaghetti Night at Crossroads, when other Italian-themed entrees such as cheese ravioli and chicken parmesan appear on the menu.

Amy Tulio said Italian cookies and possibly gelato will also be sold from the back takeout area, along with hoagies to go.

Manager Robert Tulio said his family hopes to complete and open the addition by Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the building work is underway to convert rooms on the second and third floors into six 1-bedroom apartments that will be available for rent, the Tulios confirmed.

Amy Tulio said she hopes to renovate the first floor in the future, but added that the famous marlin that hangs on the dining room’s back wall won’t be affected by any remodeling that takes place.

Reeled in off the coast of New Jersey by a group of local men during a September 1980 fishing trip, the record-setter has become a well-known symbol of Crossroads and, by default, of Hellertown.

When the Tulios purchased the restaurant from the Matey family–which owned and operated it for approximately 60 years–in 2016, the big fish naturally came with it.

Hellertown Crossroads Hotel is located at 1443 Main Street, Hellertown, and is perhaps best known for its cheesesteaks and pizzas, which have become icons of the local culinary scene over the years. In fact, it is not uncommon for former Saucon Valley residents who long ago moved away to make a pilgrimage to the restaurant whenever they visit “home.”

For more information about Crossroads, visit their Facebook page.