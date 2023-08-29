1 Killed in Springfield Township Car Wreck, Police Say

A 23-year-old Hilltown Township man was killed early Monday in a car accident in Springfield Township, Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

A 23-year-old Hilltown Township man was killed early Monday in a car accident in Springfield Township, Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

In an accident report, police said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Richlandtown Pike near Keystone Road.

Police identified the victim as Owen G. Orser, who they said was driving a 1999 Volkswagen Jetta north on Richlandtown Pike when he lost control while negotiating a right hand curve in the road.

The report said Orser “was traveling at a speed that was not safe for conditions at the time” and as a result exited the left side of the roadway and struck a tree along the shoulder.

Police said Orser–who was not wearing a seat belt at the time–suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus, where he was later pronounced dead.

In addition to Upper Bucks Regional EMS, police said the Richlandtown Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Channel 69 News reported that Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck has ruled Orser’s death an accident.

Video and photos the news channel captured at the scene show that the road was apparently wet when the crash happened.