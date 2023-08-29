Police Schools

Teen’s Vape Pen Found to Contain THC: Police

31 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Vape

Just a few days into a new school year, police said Tuesday that they have already charged a student at Saucon Valley High School with a drug-related offense.

Lower Saucon Township Police announced the arrest on their Crimewatch site, where they said that officers were called to the high school on Friday at approximately 12:45 p.m. after a staff member allegedly found a Hellertown student to be in possession of two vape pens.

Police said that one of the devices was found to contain a substance that tested positive for THC, which is the psychoactive component in marijuana.

After that, police said they completed a written allegation charging the 14-year-old with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, which was forwarded to Northampton County Juvenile Probation authorities.

Vape pens and similar devices are generally banned in schools, which in recent years have had to confront their growing popularity among teens.

Saucon Valley High Schools Union

Saucon Valley High School (FILE PHOTO)

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

