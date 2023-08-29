Teen’s Vape Pen Found to Contain THC: Police

Just a few days into a new school year, police said Tuesday that they have already charged a student at Saucon Valley High School with a drug-related offense.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Just a few days into a new school year, police said Tuesday that they have already charged a student at Saucon Valley High School with a drug-related offense.

Lower Saucon Township Police announced the arrest on their Crimewatch site, where they said that officers were called to the high school on Friday at approximately 12:45 p.m. after a staff member allegedly found a Hellertown student to be in possession of two vape pens.

Police said that one of the devices was found to contain a substance that tested positive for THC, which is the psychoactive component in marijuana.

After that, police said they completed a written allegation charging the 14-year-old with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, which was forwarded to Northampton County Juvenile Probation authorities.

Vape pens and similar devices are generally banned in schools, which in recent years have had to confront their growing popularity among teens.