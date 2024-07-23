Musikfest Satellite Parking Coming to Penn State LV Campus

The Penn State Lehigh Valley Campus will be home to a Musikfest satellite parking lot during this year’s festival, providing attendees with another way to get to and from the country’s largest free music festival.

Located near Promenade Saucon Valley, the new remote lot at 2809 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, will be available to festival attendees when it opens on Thursday, Aug. 1, which is Musikfest’s preview night. It will operate Monday through Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 11 p.m. Shuttles provided by official Musikfest sponsor Trans-Bridge Lines Inc. will provide non-stop service to Shuttleplatz South at the Wind Creek casino parking lot in South Bethlehem.

“We are grateful that Trans-Bridge continues to be an essential transportation partner to Musikfest and has been for many years,” said Kassie Hilgert, ArtsQuest President and CEO, on Monday. “We are thrilled that Penn State Lehigh Valley has offered its Lehigh Valley campus as the new satellite parking for Bethlehem’s SouthSide footprint at Musikfest. Making the festival more accessible just got easier with the convenience of this new Center Valley lot. Park your car, get on a Trans-Bridge shuttle and arrive at Musikfest, ready for a fantastic festival experience.”

Round trip pricing to use the new shuttle from Center Valley is $9 per adult (13+); $7 per child (3-12) when accompanied by a fare-paying adult; and free for children 2 and under.

In addition to the new satellite lot, an existing North Side remote lot at 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, will also be available during the festival.

LANTA also recently announced a new bus route to help make this year’s Musikfest more accessible.

For more information about Musikfest parking and transportation options, visit Musikfest.org/info/directions-parking.

Billed as the country’s biggest free music festival, Musikfest 2024 will be held Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11. For more information, visti Musikfest.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.