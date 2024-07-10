Penn State Lehigh Valley to Host NFL Player

Local football fans and aspiring young players will have the opportunity to meet former Penn State and current Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson this Sunday, July 14.

Penn State Lehigh Valley will host a meet and greet with Dotson on its campus at 2809 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Tickets are $30 ($21 for current Penn State students) and will include an open bar with beer and wine, soft drinks, appetizers and photo opportunities with Dotson and Penn State offensive lineman Dawkins.

Dotson and Dawkins will also lead a free youth football camp for students in sixth through ninth grade Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Charles Chrin Community Center in Palmer Township, school officials said Tuesday.

Sponsors for the events include the Penn State Alumni Society, Lehigh Valley Health Network and Happy Valley United.​

The deadline to RSVP for the meet and greet is Thursday, July 11. Tickets may be purchased online.

