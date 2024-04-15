‘Promenade Shops’ Rebrands as ‘Promenade Saucon Valley’

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley has changed its name to Promenade Saucon Valley as part of an effort to better reflect the center’s expanding tenant lineup and evolving focus on becoming more of a town center in the Saucon Valley area.

“The new name drops the word ‘Shops’ from its moniker to reflect the center’s expanding tenant mix and evolving focus on becoming an increasingly popular community hub and gathering place,” a news release said.

Officials with the 18-year-old outdoor retail center announced the name change Monday as part of a brand refresh that will also include a new color palette for its logo, upgrades to its gazebo and pop jet fountain, and new signage. Other improvements that are planned include the addition of soft seating in Town Square and at The Patio and shades that will be installed over the amphitheater seating in Town Square.

“As guests shop or attend events at Promenade Saucon Valley this month, including our first-ever ‘Promenade on Wheels’ event on April 27, they will quickly notice a number of important changes,” said Natalia Stezenko, senior general manager for the shopping center. “The center now features a new look and feel with vibrant new colors, a new logo, new awnings and furniture–as well as a new name that better reflects our unparalleled offerings, including a premier 16-screen movie theater, a grocery store, an elevated selection of restaurants, and a growing retail lineup with more new tenant announcements expected soon.”

Just last week, a new apparel store–J. Crew Factory–opened its doors, and Promenade officials recently announced that a Five Guys Burgers & Fries franchise will open there this fall. Among the events Promenade Saucon Valley has recently hosted was an eclipse viewing party that drew hundreds of people.

“As we continue to expand our tenant lineup and our very attractive calendar of community events, Promenade Saucon Valley is rapidly becoming known as the place to go in the Lehigh Valley for delightful experiences and unforgettable memories,” Stezenko said.

The Promenade Saucon Valley is a mixed-use lifestyle shopping center located in the Stabler Corporate Center on Center Valley Parkway. The Stabler Corporate Center was renamed Stabler Pathways in 2022 “to better reflect the 1,000-acre campus’ interconnectedness via a series of sidewalks that lead to dozens of nearby businesses, including the Promenade Saucon Valley shopping center, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, and Penn State University Lehigh Valley, as well as two hotels and a myriad of corporate employers,” the release noted.

Opened in October 2006 as the first outdoor lifestyle center in the area, Promenade Saucon Valley is home to approximately 80 retail spaces. Among its tenants are L.L. Bean, Fresh Market, AMC Theatres, Red Robin, American Eagle, Starbucks and Brooks Brothers. For more information, visit the Promenade’s website, PromenadeSauconValley.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.