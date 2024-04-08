PHOTOS: Hundreds Watch Eclipse at Promenade Shops

Overcast skies obscured the first part of the astronomical event, but just after the peak of totality around 3:30 p.m., brief breaks in the cloud cover revealed the sun nearly 90 percent covered, to the delight of those watching.

Hundreds of people watched Monday’s solar eclipse at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, where a free viewing party sponsored by Lehigh Valley Health Network was held in Town Square.

The eclipse’s dramatic emergence occurred after some people had apparently given up on seeing it and left. Some of those who remained screamed in excitement as it became visible, and everyone who had a pair hastened to put on the eclipse glasses that were necessary in order to safely stare at the sun. Cell phones were held skyward as photos were feverishly snapped, and adults pointed skyward as they explained what was happening to young children.

As part of the event, free eclipse glasses were handed out to the first 100 parties who stood in a line that wrapped around the Town Square, where a crowd began to gather in the early afternoon.

The eclipse continued to be visible off and on after 3:30 p.m., although the coverage of the sun began to wane and was not as impressive within about 15 minutes of when it was first spotted.

The Lehigh Valley was not in the path of totality for the April 8 eclipse, which was over the Ohio Valley, northwestern Pennsylvania, western New York state and parts of eastern Canada.

The last eclipse of this magnitude that was visible in the area occurred in August 2017. The next total eclipse won’t be visible in North America for at least 20 years, according to astronomers.