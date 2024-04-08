PHOTOS: Hundreds Watch Eclipse at Promenade Shops

Overcast skies obscured the first part of the astronomical event, but just after the peak of totality around 3:30 p.m., brief breaks in the cloud cover revealed the sun nearly 90 percent covered, to the delight of those watching.
Est. Read Time: 5 mins
Eclipse watchers view the solar show from seats in the Town Square amphitheater at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Monday. Although the weather conditions for viewing the eclipse were initially poor, some brief breaks in the clouds beginning at around 3:30 p.m. allowed for glimpses of the much-hyped solar show to be seen.
Hundreds of people watched Monday’s solar eclipse at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, where a free viewing party sponsored by Lehigh Valley Health Network was held in Town Square.
Skies dawned clear Monday, but by early afternoon cloudy skies prevailed. The overcast sky was poorly-timed, as the eclipse began around 2 p.m. By around 3:30 p.m., shortly after the peak of totality in this area, some who wanted to see the eclipse had given up. Shortly after that, however, the clouds began to break and the stunning phenomenon briefly became visible.
Overcast skies obscured the first part of the astronomical event, but just after the peak of totality around 3:30 p.m., brief breaks in the cloud cover revealed the sun nearly 90 percent covered, to the delight of those watching.
The eclipse’s dramatic emergence occurred after some people had apparently given up on seeing it and left. Some of those who remained screamed in excitement as it became visible, and everyone who had a pair hastened to put on the eclipse glasses that were necessary in order to safely stare at the sun. Cell phones were held skyward as photos were feverishly snapped, and adults pointed skyward as they explained what was happening to young children.
As part of the event, free eclipse glasses were handed out to the first 100 parties who stood in a line that wrapped around the Town Square, where a crowd began to gather in the early afternoon.
The eclipse continued to be visible off and on after 3:30 p.m., although the coverage of the sun began to wane and was not as impressive within about 15 minutes of when it was first spotted.
The Lehigh Valley was not in the path of totality for the April 8 eclipse, which was over the Ohio Valley, northwestern Pennsylvania, western New York state and parts of eastern Canada.
The last eclipse of this magnitude that was visible in the area occurred in August 2017. The next total eclipse won’t be visible in North America for at least 20 years, according to astronomers.
Eclipse watchers–some who brought folding chairs of their own–watch the sky and wait for the darkened sun to appear at Town Square in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township Monday.
Watchers appear mesmerized as they view and record the eclipse at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Monday.
A parent points skyward and explains what is happening to a young child during the eclipse viewing party at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Monday.
Bailey Flynn of Fountain Hill dons a pair of eclipse glasses to safely view the sun in Town Square at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Eclipse watchers snap photos and gaze at the sun through special glasses during the rare astronomical event Monday.
Eclipse watchers view the rare show in the sky from seats at patio tables outside Barnes & Noble at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Disposable eclipse glasses were handed out to the first 100 parties in line at a viewing party held at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Monday.
All eyes were turned toward the heavens during the off-and-on eclipse, during which the sun played peek-a-boo from behind pesky cloud cover that limited its visibility.
Many people came to the Promenade Shops in Center Valley Monday for the eclipse viewing party that was sponsored by Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Cloudy skies that grew darker and darker prevailed until about 3:30 p.m., when some breaks in the cloud cover finally allowed for brief glimpses of the eclipse at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Visitors to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley view the solar eclipse Monday.
The next total eclipse in North America won’t occur until 2044 or 2045.
Eclipse watchers sit on the edge of a fountain, waiting for clouds to break at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Spectators point toward the sky as they prepare to view Monday’s solar eclipse from the Patio at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
It was difficult if not impossible to have an unobstructed view of the eclipse due to stubborn cloud cover that moved in shortly before it began.
Eclipse watchers take photos with their phones as they view the show in the sky Monday afternoon at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.