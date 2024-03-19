Free Eclipse Party Planned at Promenade Shops

The free viewing party at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will be held in the retail center’s Town Square.

A total solar eclipse will occur across North America on Monday, April 8, and parties are being organized to commemorate the rare astronomical event. Along with private parties, one local shopping and dining destination will host a special viewing party, and you’re invited to attend.

The free viewing party at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will be held in the retail center’s Town Square (near Starbucks) from 3 to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by Lehigh Valley Health Network, which has several activities planned for attendees. Guests will receive eclipse viewing glasses (one per group) and themed treats while supplies last. There will also be a chance to win a $50 gift card from Handmade Mystic.

Handmade Mystic will also be hosting tarot card readings on Sunday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The reading is free with a purchase of more than $45. Limited spots are available.

During the peak of the eclipse, 91 percent of the sun will be hidden by the moon. The estimated time of maximum coverage during the eclipse will be at 3:23 p.m., so guests are encouraged to arrive early for the viewing party.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, Pa.

For more information, visit the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley website or refer to the Facebook event for the party.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.