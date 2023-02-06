Store Specializing in Crystals, Jewelry to Open in Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Some good energy will soon be flowing to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley courtesy of a business that specializes in the sale of healing crystals, handmade jewelry, bohemian gifts and more.

Handmade Mystic, a metaphysical shop with two other locations in southeastern Pennsylvania, will open a third store in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center in early March, owner Danyel Harrison confirmed last week.

Harrison–a New Jersey native who operates the business with her husband, Andrew–said it all began with online jewelry sales in 2014.

According to an article shared on the Harrison’s personal website, the decision to expand from online to in-person sales occurred in early 2020, during the uncertain early days of the pandemic.

Handmade Mystic’s first first brick-and-mortar location opened soon thereafter at 2 S. Fourth Street on the Triangle in downtown Emmaus and a store at 5 S. Main Street in Doylestown followed in February 2022.

In keeping with the business’s rapid recent growth, Harrison said that by last year she knew she wanted to open a third location somewhere in the Lehigh Valley area. At the same time that she was looking for space, the Promenade Shops “was looking to add more local small businesses to their roster,” she said.

“It seems to be a wonderful fit,” she added.

Handmade Mystic sells more than 300 types of healing crystals and stones, and in addition to Harrison’s jewelry also sells handmade candles, sprays, body products and home decor.

Harrison said the Promenade Shops store will be located in Suite 730 in between J. Hill and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa.

She and staff are currently setting up the store, she said, with signage soon to be installed in anticipation of opening the first week in March.

A grand opening celebration for the new Center Valley location will be held at a later date, Harrison said.

The Promenade Shops announced the imminent opening of Handmade Mystic in an email to subscribers Monday in which it listed some of the other products the store will offer, including tarot cards, dreamcatchers and wreaths.

“It’s not like going into an old-school type of witchy shop, which is where you used to go get crystals because they weren’t readily available everywhere,” Harrison said in the announcement email. “That could be a little intimidating because information is not listed, and it may look a little dim and a little scary. We try to aim for a brighter, lighter feel with more information that’s available to everyone.”

News of Handmade Mystic’s upcoming opening also follows closely on the heels of another major Promenade Shops announcement.

Turning Point–an eatery known for its extensive breakfast, brunch and lunch menu–confirmed in January that it will open its first Lehigh Valley location there this fall. Approximately 20 other locations are in operation throughout southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

According to the Handmade Mystic website, the hours of the new Promenade Shops store are still to be determined.

For more information about all three locations and the online store, visit HandmadeMystic.com and follow Handmade Mystic on Instagram (@handmademystic) and their other social media platforms.