Police Investigating Shooting Incident, Crash on Rt. 412

The Bethlehem Police Department said Monday it is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Hellertown Road (Rt. 412), near the boundary line between the city and the borough of Hellertown, but that there was no threat to the public as a result of it.

The shooting and a car crash that was apparently related to it closed a section of the busy state road near the I-78 overpass for several hours Monday morning, according to published media reports.

A crumpled section of guide rail was visible along the southbound lanes between Wendy’s and the overpass on Monday afternoon, where several plastic bollards stood between it and the roadway.

Police released few details about the incident, but said in a Facebook post that they weren’t searching for anyone in connection with it and that there was no danger to the public.

Lehigh Valley Live reported Monday that an occupant of the vehicle that crashed–a truck–was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but it wasn’t clear from the report if the injuries he suffered were a result of a gunshot, the car accident or both things.

The Lehigh Valley Live article said police responded to the report of an accident near the highway overpass shortly after 4 a.m., and that anyone with information about it should contact Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or BethlehemPolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

An article published on WFMZ.com indicated that police had not made any arrests in connection with the incident as of late Monday.

The article noted that the condition of the man who was taken to the hospital was unknown.