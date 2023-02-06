Louise E. Maczura, 87, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Louise E. Maczura (1935 – 2023)

Louise E. Maczura, 87, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Weston Rehabilitation & Nursing Center of Hellertown. She was born in Upper Saucon Township on Feb. 18, 1935 to the late August E. and Dorothy A. (DeHart) Brunner.

SURVIVORS

Son: Thomas K. Maczura; sister-in-law: Mary Brunner; friends: Angeline Andrasek and Charlene Adamcik. Louise was predeceased by a brother: August E. Brunner.

SERVICE

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Rt. 212, Pleasant Valley, Pa. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.