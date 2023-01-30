Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch Restaurant to Open at Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Sometimes if you can’t decide between breakfast and lunch, brunch is the perfect option. And if you’re a fan of brunch, you should know that a popular restaurant chain known for its brunch menu is coming to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley later this year.

Officials with the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center said Monday that Turning Point–which serves breakfast, lunch and brunch at over 20 Philly area and New Jersey locations–will open its first Lehigh Valley store at the Promenade Shops in the fall.

According to a news release, the 4,449-square-foot eatery is expected to open in a space near UBreakIFix and Playa Bowls, which are located in the shopping center’s Patio area.

Turning Point founder and CEO Kirk Ruoff said in the release that his company is “very excited” to be opening its first Lehigh Valley location and to be coming to the Promenade Shops in particular.

Currently, the nearest location is in Doylestown, Bucks County.

“We absolutely love the energy of the shopping center, and the surrounding retailers and restaurants will make wonderful co-tenants,” Ruoff said. “Based on the popularity of our dishes in other areas throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, we are sure our breakfast and lunch menu will resonate with the residents of Center Valley and the surrounding areas, and we look forward to welcoming each and every one of them as they become regular customers.”

“The addition of this well-known and very popular regional eatery is something we are sure our shoppers will embrace and yet another step in elevating our rapidly growing tenant roster,” added Natalia Stezenko, Promenade Shops general manager.

According to the release, one of the things that sets Turning Point apart is that “each meal is cooked to order making it possible to make modifications for diet or personal preference to any dish.”

That customized service began in Little Silver, Monmouth County, N.J., where the first Turning Point restaurant opened in 1998, according to the company website.

The site’s About Us page notes that when customers ask why Turning Point restaurants aren’t open for dinner, the answer they receive relates back to the business’s philosophy.

“We serve the best breakfast, brunch and lunch meals we know how from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., then we go home to our families,” it states. “Our staff is committed to providing 100 percent customer satisfaction and we work hard to find the most friendly and motivated people that are enthusiastic about taking care of our valued guests.”

According to franchise opportunity information on the site, the 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. hours of operation are standard for Turning Point locations.

The Turning Point menu is extensive and includes not only standard breakfast, lunch and brunch fare, but also some unusual options like Peppermint Hot Chocolate pancakes, a “Crossfit Omelet” made with six egg whites, the Nashville Hot Honey Chicken Wrap and a “Barbacoa Benedict” made with cornbread, beef barbacoa, sliced avocado and caramelized onion topped with two poached eggs and honey sriracha hollandaise sauce.

There is also a kids menu and a large beverage menu including hot tea, specialty coffee drinks, French press coffee, specialty hot chocolate, iced coffee, milkshakes and fresh-squeezed juices. Vegan options such as “I Can’t Believe They’re Vegan Pancakes” are available, as are wines by the bottle at select locations. The Turning Point alcohol policy states that restaurants are BYOB for beer, wine and champagne only.

For more information about the restaurants, visit TurningPointRestaurants.com.

Also coming to the Promenade Shops this spring is an ice cream shop called Batch Microcreamery.

Several other new businesses have opened in the shopping center since a new management company was hired to oversee it last April.

The Promenade Shops opened in 2006 as the first outdoor lifstyle center in the Lehigh Valley, and is home to dozens of retail, dining, entertainment and other establishments.