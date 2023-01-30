2 Daytime Burglaries Under Investigation in Lower Saucon, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It’s been a quiet winter so far, but the burglaries that plagued Lower Saucon Township last fall may be occurring afresh.

According to township police, two burglaries that occurred during the day Monday are now under investigation.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said one burglary occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Red Hawk Way, where unknown persons forced their way into a home at the rear of the property.

Police said two people wearing dark-colored hoodies were then observed running from the rear of the home to a gray or silver Jeep Cherokee, which fled the area and was last seen traveling eastbound on Skibo Road toward Rt. 412 (Main Street) in Hellertown.

A photo of the vehicle and the man who police said was driving it at the time–who is wearing a yellow and orange safety vest–were included with the post.

Police said the second burglary occurred at an unknown time in the 1600 block of Whitacre Drive and also involved forced entry through the rear of the home.

The man who is pictured waving in the photo police shared “was also observed by residents on Whitacre Drive walking between several homes,” the Crimewatch post said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries or who can identify the man in the photo to submit a tip via their Crimewatch Tipline or contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

Lower Saucon Township Police previously said they were investigating to see if burglaries that occurred in residential neighborhoods on the west side of the township may be linked to break-ins in other nearby municipalities, including Upper Saucon Township.

In a number of those cases, the homes were reportedly entered via rear access points.

Police also reminded residents on Monday to immediately report anything suspicious they observe to local law enforcement.

The Northampton County dispatch number for non-emergencies is 610-759-2200 and the Lower Saucon Police Department’s phone number is 610-317-6110.