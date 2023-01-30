Coopersburg Borough Invites Residents to Talk About Trash

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Instead of trash-talking their favorite football team’s opponent, residents of Coopersburg will be doing a different type of trash-talking Tuesday, borough officials hope.

That’s when a special Coopersburg Borough Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Borough Hall to discuss multiple options for garbage collection in town.

An automated voice message sent Friday alerted many residents to the Jan. 31 meeting, which officials said is being held so residents have an opportunity to provide feedback about the various options that will be considered.

“No final decisions will be made at this meeting,” the message said.

The borough’s current waste hauler is J.P. Mascaro of Allentown, which collects trash twice per week.

As a reminder, officials said that current utility bill payments are due next week.

Residents who haven’t received a bill should contact the borough office.