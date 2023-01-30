Elizabeth J. ‘B.J.’ Thompson of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Elizabeth J. ‘B.J.’ Thompson

B.J., of Lower Saucon Township, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late William L. Williams Jr. and Elizabeth J. (Hood) Williams. She was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School, Class of 1959. She received her R.N. degree from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1962 and her B.S.N. from Cedar Crest College in 1983. She worked in the Emergency Room at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem, from 1962 to 1964, becoming head nurse of that unit in 1964. She was also relief charge nurse at Stewart Air Force Base Clinic in Newburgh, N.Y., from 1966 to 1968. From 1975 to 1996 she worked as a nurse manager for her husband, C. Fred Thompson, MD, of Hellertown. B.J. was a member of the American Nurses Association, PA Nurses Association, American Medical Association Auxiliary, Northampton County Medical Society Auxiliary, St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, Ladies Aid Society of St. Luke’s Hospital and American Red Cross. She was an RN Volunteer for the American Cancer Society and at Lower Saucon Elementary School, Saucon Valley School District, Cedar Crest College Nursing Alumnae Association and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She and her husband were an integral part of the Hellertown Plaza Clock Association.

SURVIVORS

Surviving along with her husband, C. Fred Thompson, are; daughter: Caryn Beth Thompson; son; William F. Thompson and his wife Lisa Ann, residing in Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren: Caitlyn, Andrew, Ryan, Corey and Zachary.

SERVICES

Services will be private. There will be no calling hours. To share an expression of sympathy with the Thompson family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elizabeth Thompson’s name may be sent to the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, 40 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.